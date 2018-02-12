Accessibility Links

How to buy tickets for Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour 2018

The pop icon will be playing four shows in the UK this summer - here's how to get tickets to one of this year's hottest concerts

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show

Following the launch of his fifth album Man of the Woods, and fresh from his performance at the NFL Super Bowl, Justin Timberlake has announced a huge world tour that includes four dates in the UK.

It’s the singer’s first tour since his acclaimed 20/20 Experience tour back in 2014, which saw him embracing classic suits and the big band era.

Where and when is Justin Timberlake playing in the UK?

27 June 2018 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

1 July 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

5 July 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

9 July 2018 – The O2, London

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Monday 12 February, and you can get yours by clicking here.

Fancy a big juicy slice of JT right now?

Oh ok – here is a video of what he does best… rocking his body, and the world, back in 2009.

