How to buy tickets for BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend 2018

The Big Weekend is getting even bigger this year - here's everything you need to know to bag one of the 175,000 tickets

There’s no Glastonbury this year, so the BBC has super-sized its annual music festival.

Advertisement

Where and when is the Biggest Weekend?

The second May bank holiday – Friday 25 to Monday 28 May – in four locations:

Perth’s Scone Palace and Belfast’s Titanic Slipways on 25 and 26 May, followed by Swansea’s Singleton Park on 26 and 27 May, and Coventry’s War Memorial Park on 27 and 28 May.

Who’s playing?

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Young Fathers, Craig David, Beck, Manic Street Preachers, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Wolf Alice, James Bay, Goldie and Franz Ferdinand, and there are more acts being announced all the time.

See the full lineup and where each act is playing

How much?

£18.50 per day, plus a £4.50 booking fee. If you want to go on Sunday and Monday, you’ll need to buy a ticket for both.

Can anyone buy tickets?

60% will be reserved for local residents (pot one) and 25% will be allocated to people who live nearby (pot two). So if you live in Coventry or have a Birmingham postcode, you have a better chance of securing one of the Coventry tickets. The final 15% will be unreserved (pot three).

Pots one and two will be available from February 12 until midday on 19. Any leftover tickets after midday on 19 will be made available to anyone.

I live nearby – how do I claim a pot one or pot two ticket?

You will need to enter the postcode of your home address in the ‘Enter Offer Code’ box on Ticketmaster. This will need to match the billing address of the debit or credit used to buy the ticket.

Will I get a ticket in the post?

No, you’ll just get an email confirming your purchase. On the day, you’ll need to bring ID and the payment card, which will be scanned on the door.

Advertisement

What if I miss out?

Invite all your mates round and rock out in your lounge. There will be extensive coverage on BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and BBC iPlayer.