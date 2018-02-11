Dancing on Ice 2018: Everything you need to know, from who the judges are to the celebrity skaters

When is Dancing on Ice on TV?

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday 11th February at 6pm on ITV.

Remarkably, the former Fame Academy star found himself in the bottom two for a whopping three weeks running at the start of the series.

He survived every single one, and in last week’s episode he managed to avoid it completely. Instead it was Cheryl Baker and Donna Air who laded in the skate off.

If he does find himself in the bottom two yet again, RadioTimes.com understands that Lemar won’t be performing exactly the same routine yet again. Phew!

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

Mr Nasty himself Jason Gardiner has returned to the ice panel alongside former coaches on the show, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Former Britain’s Got Talent winner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo is the fourth judge. At the time he was announced, the show’s host Holly Willoughby who said: “Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series. He’s a brilliant dancer and a brilliant choreographer. He was discovered on Britain’s Got Talent, and now he’s going to be our judge.”

Meanwhile, Ashley himself said: “This show feels like it’s embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh. I’m going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason! I’m going to be honest. If someone is great, I’ll tell them they’re great. If people need telling that it was bad, I’ll tell them.”

Who are the presenters of Dancing on Ice?

The show’s original hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have both returned to the show.

The pair hosted the first six series of the show from 2006 to 2011, although Holly left and was replaced by Christine Bleakley in 2012.

Christine and Phillip then hosted the show together for a further three years before it was dropped by ITV in 2014.

Holly said: “I’m so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much! Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it’s even more special as it’s the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It’s full of wonderful memories and I can’t wait to make some new ones.”

Phillip added: “I’m often told how much people have missed Dancing on Ice, and with the show so fondly remembered, it’s exciting for us all to now have the chance to breath new life into the show, and of course spending an extra day of the week with Holly is the icing on the cake!”

Meanwhile Jordan Banjo, who was a participant in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, is the show’s backstage digital host. Oh, and he’s also the brother of judge Ashley Banjo.

