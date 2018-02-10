Home and Away: Kat in danger as net tightens on Robbo

Her career is on the line - will she learn the truth?

Home and Away’s Robbo is at the centre of a murder investigation now Dennis Novak’s body has been discovered, but his denials put girlfriend Kat Chapman in danger as she gets suspended from the police force and her home is ransacked.

DI Shepherd from a special police task force comes to the Bay and questions copper Kat’s conflict of interest as her bruiser boyfriend is linked to hitman Novak’s death. Kat’s insistence her man is innocent lead to her being suspended from the force, as Robbo continues to lie to his other half he didn’t do it.

When Kat and Robbo get home after police have search the property for anything incriminating they’re shocked to find the place trashed, and Ms Chapman breaks down as she struggles to cope with the pressure.

While the couple get out of town for a few days, Ash Ashford does some snooping of his own, determined to get some dirt on Robbo himself and prove to the mother of his child her bloke is dodgy. Eventually finding a gun and stash of money in Robbo’s car, Ash shares his discovery with Kat – out of earshot to Robbo – when she returns to the Bay.

Horrified to realise Robbo is hiding something, Kat panics that he could be involved in Novak’s murder after all. Will Robbo discover Kat and Ash are working against him? And what lengths will he go to in order to keep his killer secret covered up?

Home and Away airs theses scenes the week beginning Monday 19 February and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.