Viewers left frustrated after this week’s “confusing” Rellik

The reverse-chronology drama is in a losing battle with ITV's Liar

Two episodes in, and viewers are struggling to keep up with the Williams brothers’ reverse-chronology drama Rellik.

The show appears to be in a losing battle with the screenwriting siblings’ other drama Liar on ITV, which airs at the same time, and is proving easier to grasp.

So much so, that the BBC had to enlist the writers to explain what’s going on…

Found #Rellik's backwards storyline a bit… gnisufnoc? 🤔 Don't worry, here are the writers to explain the episode in chronological order! pic.twitter.com/Qw9LT2KBg8 — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 18, 2017

This week’s episode of Rellik saw detective Gabriel Markham (Richard Dormer) becoming increasingly obsessed with his hunt for the person responsible for seven murders and acid attacks.

And many fans bemoaned the “confusing” state of affairs on Twitter.

Totally confused by this programme anyone else or is it just me #Rellik — Kim F Mcgowan (@kfmcgowan123) September 18, 2017

Waffle face was about the only thing I've understood this week #Rellik pic.twitter.com/uY5o37GkON — Becca (@beccakatex) September 18, 2017

Does anyone know what time it is or what the hell is going on!? #rellik — Ali Hughes (@AlisonHughes811) September 18, 2017

"Bugger. I dropped the script on the floor and we forgot to print it with page numbers."

"Don't worry, nobody will notice…"#Rellik — Jon Abbott (@jon_abbott) September 18, 2017

Others, however, had harsher critiques for the Williams brothers.

My main issue with #Rellik is not that I don't understand what is going on… it's that I don't care what is going on pic.twitter.com/XCs2tJLqki — Alistair Canlin (@alcanlin) September 18, 2017

Luckily, one man has it all figured out.

Am I stating the obvious but did any one else notice #rellik is Killer backwards!? — Trace (@LovesEdge) September 18, 2017

Thanks for clearing that up, Trace.

For an even more in-depth analysis, read our recap of episode two in chronological order.