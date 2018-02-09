Victoria viewers praise Jenna Coleman’s portrayal of post-natal depression

Fans congratulated the ITV drama for subtly tackling the mental health issue

Jenna Coleman received a royal round of applause after episode four of Victoria.

In ITV’s period drama, Coleman portrayed the British queen struggling following the birth of her second child – and many have taken her struggles as a powerful depiction of post-natal depression.

Jenna Coleman's subtle but clear portrayal of post-natal depression is 👌🏼#Victoria — lucy croxford (@croxocube) September 17, 2017

Glad to see that postnatal depression is being portrayed on #Victoria – it doesn't matter who you, it can impact anyone. — Rachel Chandler (@missrbongy) September 17, 2017

It's almost reassuring that #Victoria also had "imposter sydrome" & suffered with depression – everyone gets it and it's totally real. — Freya (@freyatweeets) September 17, 2017

Moving portrayal of post-natal depression type symptoms and imposter syndrome from @Jenna_Coleman_ on #victoria tonight. — Helen Maharaj (@CBTReflections) September 17, 2017

This literally normalises how mental health has existed forever; even before we had an understanding of it. BRAVO 👏🏻 #VictoriaITV — Martha Bradley (@martha_mrb) September 17, 2017

And some just wanted to give Victoria support when it seemed she had nowhere to turn…

I want to give Victoria a hug I love her I just want her to be happy #Victoria — megan 🏳️‍🌈 (@jenlocked221b) September 17, 2017

I JUST WANT TO LOVE AND PROTECT YOU #Victoria pic.twitter.com/dfLzq9iHX0 — bea loves twelveclara (@dutiesofcare) September 17, 2017

poor #Victoria past partum depression really wasn't understood in those days, so sad she can't talk to anyone about it — jodie portugal (@JodiePortugal) September 17, 2017

But then the queen confided in Duchess of Buccleuch, with Dame Diana Rigg’s character telling Victoria she was “not the first women to struggle”. And it was just what Victoria and viewers needed.

It is so important to talk about post partum depression. The Duchess helped #Victoria more than any doctor ever could. — Cristina T. (@RebelPrincess92) September 17, 2017

Diana Rigg telling #Victoria it's OK not to feel OK after giving birth was a very sweet scene — Rachel (@rmoomin84) September 17, 2017

Where can I get a Diana Rigg? I need one for sage advice and sassy comments #Victoria — Katie (@AdriftGiraffe55) September 17, 2017

And then the Duchess even gave the queen the CUTEST puppy of all time…

How can a puppy be so flaming cute?! #VictoriaITV pic.twitter.com/R0aFiPYovi — Helen Tope (@Scholar1977) September 17, 2017

OMG a puppy! Squeee everything is ok now #VictoriaITV — Cyan Rose ★ (@Cyan_Rose) September 17, 2017

Is #Victoria getting a puppy her happiness, or Jenna Coleman's? Either way I don't care. There's a puppy. — Penny Crayon (@iampenbot) September 17, 2017

I need a spin off about victoria's new puppy no kidding #victoria — valentina (@marshcaps) September 17, 2017

In summary: