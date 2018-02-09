Hollyoaks: Sienna plans revenge after spying on Joel and Cleo

You can bet she'll play very dirty to keep her man…

Hollyoaks have revealed more on the upcoming love triangle brewing between Joel Dexter, Sienna Blake and Cleo McQueen.

Next week, Cleo learns her jailed abuser Pete Buchanan is going on day release and considers tracking him down while privately battling her bulimia demons.

Ex-boyfriend Joel manages to stop her from confronting Pete and the pair share a moment, with Cleo hoping the pair can rekindle their romance.

But Joel has pledged himself to Sienna Blake, and the heartbroken Ms McQueen decides on a new strategy to entice her old flame.

Pretending her car has broken down she calls Joel for help, and when he gets to her and it’s clear she’s faked the ‘damsel in distress’ act she bares her soul about her feelings for him.

Unbeknown to her, suspicious Sienna has followed in a cab and observes the scene from afar… This leads sly Sienna, who also receives news from her oncologist she is in remission from cancer, to go to extreme lengths to keep Joel and stop Cleo from ruining her romance.

As the women do battle, it’s easy to assume Sienna is the one to beat as she’s got form for playing dirty. But with Cleo increasingly unstable, is the fight for Joel set to take a dark turn?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.