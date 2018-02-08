EastEnders: Kat Moon fakes her death?

Kat Moon’s return to EastEnders starts with a huge twist which leaves her family believing she’s dead, according to reports.

The Sun claims the character’s nearest and dearest are given devastating news the character has died. According to the newspaper, “Kat’s return won’t be quite what everyone’s expecting. Rather than her friends and family rolling out the red carpet the residents are told she has died.

“It’s set to be a very emotional storyline but it won’t all be quite as it seems and writers have further twists and turns planned.”

It was announced in December that Jessie Wallace would be reprising her famous role, with Kat returning in the company of grandmother Big Mo Harris (Laila Morse), Stacey’s mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and an as-yet unnamed member of the Slater clan.

The tabloid report also claims Big Mo has organised a wake for her granddaughter, sticking a sign on the door of the Queen Vic reading: “RIP Kat Slater. Tonight at the Queen Vic – Entry £10. Meat Raffle, Auction, Walford’s Got Talent. Entry only if you’re wearing leopard print!”

Kat was last seen in the spinoff drama Redwater fighting for her life as it appeared she was drowning, while her husband Alfie (Shane Richie) was also in trouble as he flatlined during an operation.

It’s been confirmed Alfie is not returning, while EastEnders boss John Yorke joked recently that “Kat took swimming lessons as a child,” but could the rumoured fake death twist be linked to the Redwater cliffhanger? Or if the reports are true, is it one big scam? Big Mo’s involvement makes us suspicious…

EastEnders declined to comment on the reports.

