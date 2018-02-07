Liar viewers in shock after truth is revealed half way through series

But some people still aren’t convinced about what exactly happened between Laura and Andrew – SPOILERS

***This article contains spoilers for Liar episode three***

Advertisement

On Monday night, Liar viewers found out that Andrew Earlham did in fact rape Laura Nielson.

Halfway through the suspenseful ITV series that has had viewers divided over which character was telling the truth, the ‘liar’ in Liar has made himself known.

The revelation occurred in a scene where Andrew pulled a vial out of his jacket pocket and slipped some drugs into glass of red wine.

After three weeks wondering whether to go with Laura’s word or Andrew’s, many viewers were surprised by the revelation – and the fact that it came with three episodes still to come.

Read why the writers decided to expose the truth here – and check out some of the viewer reactions below.

Well then….I was not expecting that twist…really thought she was the #liar 😱 — Emma O'Sullivan (@Emzy41) September 25, 2017

#liar he bloody well did it!! I was so convinced he didn't. Fs — Angela Docherty (@fallenangel_1) September 25, 2017

@ITV I can't believe he did it! Total shock! Clearly not a good judge of character 😂 Brilliant tv, we need 3 more episodes! #liar — Laura Stewart (@laurafoley181) September 25, 2017

Well I was NOT expecting that 😱😱😱 #liar — Amy (@Amyshrimpp) September 25, 2017

me watching Andrew spike the drink after thinking he was innocent for three weeks #liar pic.twitter.com/acYOH7PLmT — Abbie Jones (@_xAbbieJonesx_) September 25, 2017

The drama has been praised for reflecting reality and exposing the fact that in real-life rape cases, so many women aren’t believed.

#Liar is really exposing the many obstacles women face in speaking out against rape & sexual assault. What a brilliant script. @itv — Martha Nahar (@MarthaNahar) September 25, 2017

“I’m sorry we let you down” is something that’s heard by too many women too often. This show is powerful! 👏😢 #Liar — Amy Hartman 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amyyh18) September 25, 2017

But some Liar viewers still aren’t convinced it was Andrew…

JUST SAYING ANDREW HAD THE DRINK WITH THE SOLUTION IN… not laura I HAVE REWINDED IT AND WATCHED AGAIN #teamandrew #Liar — Soph (@SophieJancey) September 25, 2017

Jeez people, its obvious it's the male detective #Liar — Matt Preen (@PreenMatt) September 25, 2017

Advertisement

If the Liar truly has been exposed – then what’s next for the drama? Not to worry, the writers have assured us that plenty more surprises are in store…