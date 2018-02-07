Coronation Street exit: Steph is hounded out by Phelan

Steph Britton has exited Coronation Street in a hurry following a showdown with villainous Pat Phelan.

As Corrie fans know, Steph made a return to Weatherfield in time for her brother Luke’s funeral and wasted little time in levelling accusations at the homicidal Pat.

But Wednesday’s double bill saw the duplicitous builder regain the upper hand when he played mind games with a vulnerable Steph.

Scenes just shown saw Phelan tell Steph that if she finds Andy, then she should instruct him to get in touch as they have unfinished business. (Obviously, this isn’t likely seeing as Phelan bumped Andy off in the first place.)

Now in a state of confusion, Steph decided to depart Weatherfield, despite Gary’s pleas that she stay in town in order to bring Phelan down.

Having seemingly thwarted another enemy, Pat has now turned his attention to daughter Nicola, who has now stymied his attempt to enter her flat for a coffee. But her observant dad has noticed a twitch at her upstairs net curtain – will he work out that Seb is currently being hidden away in Nicola’s home?

