Everything you need to know to get yourself tickets for the London music festival

This brilliant London music festival is back for its twelfth year this summer, and tickets are out very soon.

As one of London’s most diverse festivals, it offers cutting edge music at its numerous stages – last year’s lineup included Flying Lotus, Aphex Twin and Eat Your Own Ears.

It’s not all centred around the music though, with a focus on creating an inclusive atmosphere. In 2017 there were all kinds of activities to get involved with at the Village Mentality village fete, like tug-of-war, sack races and a tombola.

Last year there was a new indoor arena called The Barn, and it sounds like Field Day is ringing the changes once again this year with news of its move away from its original East London location.

Here’s everything we know so far about this year’s Field Day.

Where is Field Day 2018?

Since it began in 2007, it’s always taken place at Victoria Park, London, but it’s been confirmed that they’re upping sticks and moving to Brockwell Park near Brixton.

When is Field Day this year?

It’s on the weekend of Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd June 2018.

Where can I get tickets?

Where can I get tickets?

For now, here are last year’s highlights: