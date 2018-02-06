Hollyoaks’ Cleo McQueen spirals into despair next week when a painful blast from the past drives her back to bulimia – can old flame Joel Dexter help her? Or will his new girlfriend Sienna Blake stand in the way of a reunion?

The vulnerable girl is left reeling when she hears her abuser Pete Buchanan, sent to prison almost two years ago, is set to go on day release, and turns to Brody Hudson for help.

But with their relationship in the early stages and the couple not knowing each other very well, the bearded barman is out of his depth as he struggles to provide support to Cleo and she’s driven back to secretly binge eating.

Realising Cleo plans to visit Pete, worried Brody tells Joel who rushes to stop his ex-girlfriend, giving the vulnerable Ms McQueen renewed hope they could reignite their romance.

Swept up in the moment she tries to kiss the dishy Dexter, but how will he react to Cleo’s advances now he’s in a serious relationship with his dad Warren Fox’s ex Sienna?

Later in the week, Cleo confronts Sienna and makes her intentions clear – she wants Joel back, and is prepared to fight. But is kind-hearted Cleo really a match for sly Sienna? Taking a leaf out of her love rival’s book, Cleo then tricks Joel into coming to her aid when she pretends her car has broken down…

Will the former couple end up back in each other’s arms? Or will Sienna pull some sneaky tricks out of her sleeve to ensure she keeps her man?

With Cleo’s eating disorder set to spiral out of control in the coming months, we can only assume the battle to win Joel’s heart is not going to end well for the troubled McQueen…