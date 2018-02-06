Can newcomer Maisie tempt Sandy to leave with her?

Former Butterflies star Wendy Craig will make a guest appearance on next week’s Emmerdale in a storyline tied to the exit of Sandy Thomas (Freddie Jones).

Craig is to play Maisie, who pays a visit to Sandy and explains that she’s there on behalf of her friend Betty Eagleton.

After handing over some gifts from Betty, Maisie takes Sandy to the Woolpack, where the pair are soon having a whale of a time.

The trouble is that Maisie’s stay is only temporary, hence her telling a disappointed Sandy that she’s due to leave the following day.

But when Maisie then hands Sandy an envelope containing tickets to Australia, the beloved villager is left wondering what to do.

Will he decide to stay put in Emmerdale or take a risk with Maisie?

While Emmerdale is currently keeping the exact nature of Sandy’s final scenes under wraps, actor Freddie Jones has spoken to Radio Times about how he feels to be exiting the ITV soap.

Asked for his overriding memory of Emmerdale, Jones says in the latest issue:

“A feeling of friendship. And overwhelming love from every quarter – props, lighting, make-up…nobody could have been kinder. My life will easily be more impoverished.”

