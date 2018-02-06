EastEnders’ Whitney Carter is surprised to find herself falling for sweet-natured barman Halfway next week, but when the quirky ex-army chef decides to leave Walford is it too late for romance to blossom?

Advertisement

Since being welcomes into the Queen Vic after the bungled New Year’s Day heist which saw him mistakenly shoot landlord Mick Carter, Callulm ‘Halfway’ Highway has become an honorary member of the family – especially after he helped them save the pub with the priceless diamond ring he nabbed from Aidan Maguire.

He’s also been mooning after Whitney, but to no avail – although when he thinks she’s sent him a Valentine’s card next week, the daft fella has another go at wooing her by preparing a romantic surprise.

Bowled over by the effort her ex-husband’s eccentric old mate has gone to, Whit wonders whether she was too hasty in telling Halfway to take a hick a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Halfway reckons he’s outstayed his welcome in Walford and it’s time to move on to pastures new. But as he goes to leave, Whitney finds him with his hands in the pub till – is he really robbing from the family that took him in and gave him a job?

Needless to say all is not as it seems, and when Whit asks lovesick Halfway to stay for a drink before he leaves his heart skips a beat. By next Friday, Halfway has said his goodbyes and left town, but did he get it on with the brunette beauty before he went? And has he gone for good?

When Whitney sees he’s left his bag behind at the pub and tries to track him down to return it, will the pair have their very own rom-com moment and become a proper couple? Or will there be heartache for Halfway?

Advertisement

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below, and visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.