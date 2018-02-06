Hot new Corrie couple or both on the rebound?

Valentine’s Day does not go unnoticed in Coronation Street next week as Cupid’s arrow appears to strike for singletons Aidan Connor and Sarah Platt. Is this the start of a new romance on the cobbles? Or are the pair still hung up on their exes?

As Bethany Platt bemoans the state of her own love life as she and boyfriend Craig Tinker hit the rocks, she starts interfering in her mum’s affairs of the heart by way of distraction and suggests to Aidan Connor he asks Sarah out.

Giving her mother a glamorous makeover, Bethany is forced to admit she’s set her up with the fit former factory boss and Sarah is mortified.

But she agrees to the potentially romantic rendezvous – as long as Bethany sorts her problems with Craig and gives him another chance after he unwittingly gets her sacked from lap dancing club Tassels.

Sarah and Aidan nervously arrive for the date next Wednesday, but is it too soon after the disastrous end to their respective relationships with Gary Windass and Eva Price respectively?

With Nicola Rubinstein moving in with Eileen and Pat Phelan as she prepares to give birth to Gary’s baby, Sarah has a constant reminder of his cheating across the street.

And Aidan has no idea Eva is pregnant with his child as she embarks on a bonkers plan to disappear from Weatherfield and eventually pass the baby off as Toyah Battersby’s surrogate kid.

Plus, we know Aidan is leaving the show in the coming months following the announcement last year of Shayne Ward’s exit from the cast.

Sounds like there’s one too many obstacles for Sarah and Aidan to become a thing. Or is there…?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

