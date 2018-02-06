The battle between Pat Phelan and Gary Windass hots up in Coronation Street next week when the murdering builder’s behaviour makes his rival even more suspicious – are Pat’s sinister secrets about to be exposed?

Gary and Phelan’s daughter Nicola Rubinstein, who is pregnant with Gary’s baby, are secretly working together to bring down the homicidal handy man, with Nic playing the dutiful daughter act and moving in with her father so she can get close to him to either elicit a confession or gather enough evidence to prove his crimes.

Meanwhile, Phelan’s jittery as the development project gets underway at the disused mill where he buried victims Andy Carver and Vinny Ashford in the adjacent lake, but is pleased in Monday’s episode when he learns ten more flats are being built which means the killer will be raking in the cash.

As part of the ‘keep your enemies close’ plan, Gary is working with Phelan on the job, and he’s intrigued when he notices Pat flinch ever so slightly during a conversation with the mill developer… The blokes eye each other suspiciously on the site as Gary tries to work out what Pat has just heard.

Surely the bodies haven’t been found already? Or has further evidence of Phelan’s murderous activities emerged on the site?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

