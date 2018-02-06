Coronation Street: Josh drives a wedge between David and Shona

Coronation Street newcomer Josh Tucker bonds with David Platt next week as the lads start hanging out together more – much to the annoyance of David’s girlfriend Shona Ramsey, who’s left to look after the kids while her fella props up the bar with his new pal.

But the friendship between the boys is set to take a dark turn in future episodes when Josh drugs David on a night out and rapes him, marking the first time the soap has dealt with the issue of male sexual assault.

At the moment, Josh’s true colours are buried beneath the surface as he settles into Weatherfield life working at Kev Webster’s garage and training the locals for a charity boxing match in memory of the late Luke Britton.

Next Friday, Shona is less than impressed when David gets to spend time training and boozing with his new buddy, and the miffed cafe worker confides in Bethany Platt she’s noticed how obsessed her fella has become with getting fit, and getting drunk, with the mechanic.

Is Josh deliberately driving a wedge between David and Shona? Is his eventual attack premeditated, meaning he already has David in his sights as a potential victim?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com recently, Corrie producer Kate Oates discussed the upcoming storyline and her intentions to raise awareness around male mental health issues. “David’s story is initially about rape but it’s actually about male mental health. That’s what I’m really passionate about.

“I can’t wait to see what Jack P Shepherd does with the storyline. He’s done his research, but he’s very instinctive. Jack feels he knows that character better than anyone, and that’s absolutely right. He will put his own spin on it and that is key.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.