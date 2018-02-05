The two fighters go head to head in the Manchester Arena on February 17th 2018

The much anticipated World Boxing Super Series semi-final bout between Chris Eubank Jr and George Groves is set to take place on the 17th February 2018 in the Manchester Arena.

Eubank Jr progressed after knocking out Avni Yildirim in the third round in Stuttgart, whilst Groves beat Jamie Cox in his quarter-final fight at Wembley Arena.

Are there still tickets available for the fight?

Tickets are running out fast for the Manchester Arena fight but there are a few available left from some ticketing retailers – see availability here.

What channel is the Eubank vs Groves fight on?

This fight will be shown on ITV Box Office, the channels pay-per-view service, live from 10pm.

How can I watch and stream the World Boxing Super Series semi-final?

ITV holds the rights to the World Boxing Super Series and you can watch the action live through ITV Box office and TVPlayer for £16.95 – order the fight here.

Its advised by ITV Box Office to book the pay-per-view fight as early as possible to avoid delays.