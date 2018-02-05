Neighbours has released new images of Ryan Thomas as Rafael Humphries ahead of his debut on screen in next week’s special late-night episode entitled ‘Hit and Run’.

As Toadie Rebecchi celebrates his birthday with a belated 21st party, a mysterious stranger arrives in Erinsborough looking for Paul Robinson.

Handsome British tourist Rafael locates his quarry but bides his time as he menacingly observes him from across the room.

Later he breaks into Paul’s penthouse and starts snooping around, but what is he looking for? Creepier still, when Paul and his family return home, Rafael panics but hides in the apartment instead of making his escape. As Paul sleeps, Rafael watches him, clearly planning something very scary…

As Rafael checks into the backpackers hostel and settles into the area his past unravels, including the revelation of some terrible scars on his back. He encounters more locals, but his link to Paul and ultimate plan for his prey is not yet known.

Neighbours has teased the character will have a love interest, but who will it be? And will they be in danger if they’re caught up in Rafael’s vendetta against Mr Robinson?

Neighbours airs a special hour-long extra episode on Monday 12 February on Channel 5 at 10pm, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.