Neighbours has released an exciting new promo ahead of next week’s late-night special teasing the return of Izzy Hoyland, the debut of Corrie’s Ryan Thomas, and a sensational new twist in the Dee Bliss saga that leaves Toadie Rebecchi reeling.

Advertisement

The exciting 10pm showing on Monday 12 February on Channel 5 is a bonus extra episode in addition to the usual half-hour daily visit to Ramsay Street, and forms part of the UK network’s renewed commitment to the ever-popular Australian soap as it collaborates more closely with production company FremantleMedia for special events such as this.

Five big storylines are teased in the promo – Ryan Thomas making his debut as a face from Paul Robinson’s past, home wrecker Izzy returning to cause chaos for the Kennedys, Toadie receiving news from Dee imposter Andrea Somers, Paige Smith and Jack Callahan starting a passionate affair, and Piper Willis going on the run with boyfriend Tyler Brennan ahead of his murder trial.

Neighbours airs the special hour-long extra episode, entitled ‘Hit and Run’, on Monday 12 February at 10pm on Channel 5, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.

Advertisement

Visit our Neighbours page for all the gossip on next week’s epic episodes.