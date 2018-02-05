Accessibility Links

How do I get Eminem tickets?

Marshall Mathers is back for his first UK tour dates for four years - get your tickets here!

Eminem at the MTV EMAs 2017

Eminem is heading back to the UK to bring his new Revival Tour to Twickenham Stadium in London for two dates on 14th and 15th July.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 2nd February but are available pre-sale to O2 members on Wednesday 31st January, and those signed up to Live Nation and Metropolis Music on Thursday 1st February, with VIP packages also available.

Buy Eminem tickets for Saturday 14th July

Buy Eminem tickets for Sunday 15th July

