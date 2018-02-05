Hollyoaks gives viewers a glimpse into the future next week with mysterious scenes from upcoming episodes that show a first look at huge events set to impact on the lives of three families in the village.

Using a typically audacious device, the inventive soap weaves moments from future storylines into the E4 episode showing on Tuesday 13 February. The time jump is set to spark speculation among the audience as to what the cryptic moments mean, and which characters are involved.

The sneak preview occurs when Myra McQueen gives Maxine Donovan a fake tarot card reading as part of one of the mouthy matriarch’s scams, but Myra’s paranormal powers appear to be genuine as her sixth sense reveals to viewers the fleeting flash forwards set to run over the next four months.

Hollyoaks are keeping quiet as to the full details on the spooky taster, so fans will have to pay close attention to how the action leads up to the moments glimpsed next week – in the meantime there will be clues about Myra and her ‘cards of fate ‘s the soap’s Instagram account from today in the lead-up to the transmission of next Tuesday’s episode, with a hidden audio-card behind each one.

Fans can swipe to reveal a character’s hand, but will have to read what is dealt and ponder its true meaning…

The soap previously used the ‘flash forward’ device in 2009 when an entire episode was broadcast six months in advance featuring the murder of Ricky Whittle’s character Calvin Valentine, sparking a ‘whodunnit’ before it even happened.

