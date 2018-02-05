Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Rebecca wakes up tonight – but how much does she remember about the crash?

Fans can expect a showdown as Rebecca confronts Lachlan

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 30 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 30 January 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8061 Monday 5 February 2018 Rebecca White [EMILY HEAD] finally wakes up from the coma and Lachlan White's [THOMAS ATKINSON] terrified the truth will come out.

Rebecca White will wake from her coma on this evening’s Emmerdale, leaving Lachlan terrified that the truth will come out about the part he played in the crash that killed Lawrence and Chrissie.

Monday’s episode sees a disoriented Rebecca reveal that she can only remember being in the car and not the actual collision. But just as Lachlan breathes a sigh of relief, his guilty secret suddenly comes close to being exposed…

Cliffhanger scenes see Rebecca begin to piece together the circumstances that wiped out the majority of the Whites. How will Lachlan react when Rebecca starts shouting that she knows what he did and will tell everyone?

Says Emily Head of the surprise showdown: “She turns to him and says she knows what he did and he won’t get away with it.

“Lachlan is utterly terrified and tries to quieten her and pretend she was just having a bad dream. She screams at him to get out and threatens to tell everyone…”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Emmerdale

Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks opening titles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

