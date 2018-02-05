Rebecca White will wake from her coma on this evening’s Emmerdale, leaving Lachlan terrified that the truth will come out about the part he played in the crash that killed Lawrence and Chrissie.

Monday’s episode sees a disoriented Rebecca reveal that she can only remember being in the car and not the actual collision. But just as Lachlan breathes a sigh of relief, his guilty secret suddenly comes close to being exposed…

Cliffhanger scenes see Rebecca begin to piece together the circumstances that wiped out the majority of the Whites. How will Lachlan react when Rebecca starts shouting that she knows what he did and will tell everyone?

Says Emily Head of the surprise showdown: “She turns to him and says she knows what he did and he won’t get away with it.

“Lachlan is utterly terrified and tries to quieten her and pretend she was just having a bad dream. She screams at him to get out and threatens to tell everyone…”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Emmerdale below

