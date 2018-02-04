Accessibility Links

What did you think of Endeavour?

We want to know what you thought of the first episode of series 5

FROM MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV ENDEAVOUR ON ITV1 Pictured: DAKOTA BLUE RICHARDS as WPC Shirley Tewlove and SHAUN EVANS as Detective Sgt Endeavour Morse Past and present collide in Oxford, as the auction of a priceless Faberge Egg gets underway at Lonsdale College. It soon attracts the attention of an infamous international thief - and consequently the newly christened Thames Valley Constabulary - as Endeavour (Shaun Evans) investigates a failed burglary attempt. They soon have a bigger case to solve, as the gruesome death of a known gangster threatens to expose the growing threat of underworld Oxford. But when a Lonsdale don connected to the auction is murdered in a similarly grisly way, Endeavour begins to suspect the seemingly separate cases may be somehow connected. When the organiser of the auction also meets a bloodthirsty end, he's convinced. The hunt is underway to find a ruthless and violent serial killer, and track down the next victim before it's too late. Meanwhile, newly-promoted Endeavour struggles with his role as he's forced to mentor young detective constable George Fancy (Lewis Peek), and a surprise reappearance opens up old wounds. This photograph is (C) iTV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Endeavour Morse has finally returned to our TV screens and, naturally, the newly promoted sergeant (who is now a member of the newly formed Thames Valley constabulary) kicked off the new series with a very dark mystery to solve.

A famous international thief tried to steal a Faberge egg from an auction, a cab driver was found brutally stabbed and Morse and DI Thursday’s (Roger Allam) investigation began. Meanwhile, the DS was also charged with mentoring a younger partner, played by Poldark’s Lewis Peek.

The body count was soon on the rise and Morse became convinced that the deaths were the work of the same man. But as the mystery unfolded it soon became clear that the story was a LOT more complicated. The killer was not who Morse had expected it to be, and their actions were actually motivated by a rather harrowing ordeal.

We want to know what YOU thought of the new series, and all you have to do is leave your review (and your name) in the box below.

Don’t forget to include in your name, so we can we make sure we know your review belongs to you!

All about Endeavour

