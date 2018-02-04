We want to know what you thought of the first episode of series 5

Endeavour Morse has finally returned to our TV screens and, naturally, the newly promoted sergeant (who is now a member of the newly formed Thames Valley constabulary) kicked off the new series with a very dark mystery to solve.

Advertisement

A famous international thief tried to steal a Faberge egg from an auction, a cab driver was found brutally stabbed and Morse and DI Thursday’s (Roger Allam) investigation began. Meanwhile, the DS was also charged with mentoring a younger partner, played by Poldark’s Lewis Peek.

The body count was soon on the rise and Morse became convinced that the deaths were the work of the same man. But as the mystery unfolded it soon became clear that the story was a LOT more complicated. The killer was not who Morse had expected it to be, and their actions were actually motivated by a rather harrowing ordeal.

We want to know what YOU thought of the new series, and all you have to do is leave your review (and your name) in the box below.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to include in your name, so we can we make sure we know your review belongs to you!