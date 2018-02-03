The first match of the Six Nations 2018 kicks off in Cardiff

Time to warm yourself in the scrum of a full pub and stoke the flames of national pride: the 2018 Six Nations is here.

Wales v Scotland is a fascinating opening match: Scottish coach Gregor Townsend oversaw a supreme set of performances in the autumn, including a 53-24 win over Australia – the first time in a decade that Scotland have scored over 50 points against anyone. Wales haven’t exactly been quick out of the blocks in previous years, but they’ll need to be this time to avoid a home upset.

What time is Wales v Scotland on TV?

The first match of this year’s tournament kicks off at 2.15pm, with coverage on BBC1 from 1.45pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 2pm.