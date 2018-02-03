His good deed backfires as he gets drawn into her gangster feud

Home and Away’s Justin Morgan is drawn further into the crazy world of wild Willow Harris when his attempts at defending her honour end in him getting a beating from a bunch of gangsters with a vendetta against her family.

Ash Ashford advises Justin to steer clear of unruly Willow when they bump into her on the beach, but the Morgan man is lured back in when she races to the local hospital with her father, Russell, who has been knocked unconscious by evil gangster Boyd.

Blaming herself for dragging Russell into her mess, Justin takes pity and bravely contacts Boyd and arranges to meet him to put a stop to his harassment.

But when Boyd shows up with a load of his scary biker mates Justin’s warning to leave Willow alone spark a huge fight – and it doesn’t end well for Mr Morgan…

Staggering to the police station after his beating, Justin tells the cops bad boy Boyd trashed his garage and put Willow’s dad in hospital, and he’s got evidence to prove it as he recorded his confrontation with the bullying biker.

Tracking down Willow, Justin urges her to make a statement to the cops against Boyd in order to put him behind bars. Distrustful of the law, Willow takes some convincing but eventually agrees, but when she and Justin run into Boyd being taken in by the boys in blue he issues a stark threat to the pair of them to be ready for reprisals…

Finally letting the barriers down, Willow thanks Justin for helping her and decides to move to Summer Bay. As they keep being thrown together, could there be more than friendship brewing between these two?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 12 February, and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.