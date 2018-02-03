How to buy tickets to the Six Nations rugby 2018
Everything you need to know to get tickets to see England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France or Italy in action
The Six Nations Championship is back for 2018, and tickets are available now.
The competition takes place over seven weekends, in stadia across England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy, and this year kicks off on 3rd February, culminating on 17th March.
England won in 2016 and last year, and are looking to lift the trophy for a third consecutive year.
How to buy Six Nations tickets
The Six Nations is now in its 19th series, and if you want to be there this time around to see the action live, matches will be taking place at the following venues.
Click on the links for further information.
3rd February – Wales v Scotland, Cardiff, Principality Stadium
3rd February – France v Ireland, Île-de-France, Stade de France in Saint-Denis
4th February – Italy v England, Lazio, Stadio Olimpico in Roma
10th February – Ireland v Italy, Dublin, Aviva Stadium
10th February – England v Wales, Twickenham, Twickenham Stadium
11th February – Scotland v France, Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
23rd February – France v Italy, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Orange Vélodrome in Marseille
24th February, Ireland v Wales, Dublin, Aviva Stadium
24th February, Scotland v England, Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium
10th March – Ireland v Scotland, Dublin, Aviva Stadium
10th March – France v England, Île-de-France, Stade de France in Saint-Denis
11th March – Wales v Italy, Cardiff, Principality Stadium
17th March – Italy v Scotland, Lazio, Stadio Olimpico in Roma
17th March – England v Ireland, Twickenham, Twickenham Stadium
Watch the highlights from 2017