The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV1 9pm Friday 2nd February January.

What can I expect from the episode?

A grabby pre-title scene is vital in a US cop show. This has two, the first an enjoyably daft crime at 20,000 feet as a brazen thief carries out a great plane robbery. The second involves the newly sane Riggs taking unwanted clutter to a pawn shop, including a Winchester rifle that his father gave him: it sets in motion a storyline that, judging by the shock payoff at the very end, could run and run. The main plot concerns that charming thief, played by Adrian Pasdar (who you might recognise from Heroes, where he was the flying senator), some diamonds, the beautiful flight attendant on the plane he robbed and some very sharp shooting. As ever, it’s stupidly enjoyable. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.