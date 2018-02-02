The writers admit that the ending to the third episode was so dark it "didn't get through"

If you thought the first episode of Rellik was a tough watch, then you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Advertisement

Writers Jack and Harry Williams admit that “it gets darker” later on. Much darker.

In fact, a final scene for the third episode was so hardcore they had to make changes before the BBC would agree to air it.

“There was an ending of episode three which we couldn’t get through,” Jack told RadioTimes.com. “We had to tone it down at the last moment. We shot two versions and had to use the less grim one. There’s no ill will about it but it’s what happens.”

Advertisement

Can’t, er, wait.