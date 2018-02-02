Hollyoaks have teased what’s in store for Ryan Knight when he eventually returns to the village after he did a runner thinking Tegan Lomax had woken from her coma and was about to expose his killer secret.

Last night viewers saw the murdering copper panic at being unmasked. Having silenced Kim Butterfield – who had heard a voicemail sent by Tegan on the day she fell into a coma containing Ryan’s confession to murdering his wife Amy Barnes – by locking her up in the abandoned school, Ry Ry left a note for Ste Hay saying he was leaving town and packed his bags.

But Duncan James confirms this won’t be the last we see of the tormented detective, and that another twist is set to bring him home soon. “When Ryan left he was panicked, scared, frightened and sad,” he reveals. “He felt guilty at what he’d done to Tegan and Kim.

“The walls are closing in and he left lonely and a shadow of his former self. But something happens when he is away that means he has no choice but to find a way to return to the village…”

Could Kim be found in the derelict Hollyoaks High building and reveal everything, sparking a man hunt for DS Knight who decides to hand himself in? Will there be a twist in Harry Thompson’s trial as he stands accused of a crime he didn’t commit? Some new evidence pointing to the real culprit, perhaps?

James will be leaving the cast later this year, but it seems there’s more to play before his exit. Will he claim another victim before he departs for good?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.