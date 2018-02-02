EastEnders will reveal the location of the missing heist money in tonight’s episode, the soap has confirmed.

Advertisement

Since gangster Aidan Maguire gathered Walford’s baddest boys (and Keanu Taylor) to pull off a robbery on New Year’s Day, only for the money they were stealing to go missing, the mystery of what happened to the cash has dominated the storylines.

Last night there were further clues pointing to the possibility that Phil and Sharon Mitchell have the haul, or at least know where it is, but could that be a red herring?

This evening’s edition will tell us who’s hiding the heist booty, with Mel Owen on the case to find it before she’s framed by the Mitchells to distract Aidan from discovering Ben’s bungled attempt at taking it.

As Ciara Maguire applies the pressure, Mel’s on a mission as she meets up with her old mate Lisa Fowler’s daughter Louise and invites herself round to Phil’s on the pretence of catching up with the kid she’s known all her life.

Alone in the house Mrs Owen snoops around, but is caught in the act when Sharon returns and demands to know what she’s up to…

Is this the moment the money is found? Or are there further twists until the audience is put out of its misery?

Don’t miss tonight’s episode where all be (finally) be revealed at 8pm on BBC1…

Click the links below to watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s EastEnders and our exclusive review show A Week in Walford.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.