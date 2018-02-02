Here's what's happening in this week's DOI, from guest performers to whether Antony Cotton will skate or not

When is Dancing on Ice on TV?

Dancing on Ice airs this Sunday 4th February at 6pm on ITV.

Will Antony Cotton be skating this week?

Antony Cotton was taken to hospital after fracturing multiple ribs in a nasty accident during training this week.

The Corrie star said he was in pain after the incident but is still hoping to compete in the ITV show on Sunday: “Hopefully the painkillers and sequins will see us through.”

Okay. So this happened yesterday. I’ve never phoned in sick – not once, not ever – and I don’t intend to start now. If you’ve ever broken a rib then you’ll know what the pain is like, but sadly I don’t have four weeks to rest, so I’ll keep going until they stretcher me off!!! https://t.co/wzbaNBz4AS — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) February 1, 2018

What songs are the celebrities skating to this week?

Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt – Luck Be a Lady by Frank Sinatra Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto – I Am What I Am by Gloria Gaynor Lemar and Melody Le Moal – Shape of You by Ed Sheeran Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky – Lush Life (Acoustic) by Zara Larsson

Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer – Let It Go from Disney’s Frozen Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy – 24k Magic by Bruno Mars Donna Air and Mark Hanretty – Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo – Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini Cheryl Baker and Daniel Whiston – She’s Always a Woman by Billy Joel

Who are the guest performers on Dancing on Ice?

This week there will be a pair of guest skaters taking to the ice.

To celebrate the Winter Olympics, Team GB skating hopefuls Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes will be performing on the show.

Dancing on Ice’s Creative Director Katie Rawcliffe said: “We are so excited and privileged to be sending off Nick and Penny from Team GB to the Winter Olympics this weekend on Dancing On Ice.

“Having watched rehearsals they are simply stunning, maybe they will follow in the footsteps of Torvill and Dean.”

Remarkably, the former Fame Academy star has found himself in the bottom two for a whopping three weeks running.

Yep, he’s had to perform in every single skate off that Dancing on Ice has had since its return.

However, RadioTimes.com understands that if he does land in the bottom two for a fourth (yes, fourth) week on the trot, he won’t be performing exactly the same routine yet again. Phew!

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges?

It’s been confirmed that Mr Nasty himself Jason Gardiner is returning to the ice panel alongside former coaches on the show, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Former Britain’s Got Talent winner and Diversity star Ashley Banjo has also been confirmed by the show’s host Holly Willoughby who said: “Ashley Banjo is going to be a great addition to the series. He’s a brilliant dancer and a brilliant choreographer. He was discovered on Britain’s Got Talent, and now he’s going to be our judge.”

Meanwhile, Ashley himself said: “This show feels like it’s embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh. I’m going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason! I’m going to be honest. If someone is great, I’ll tell them they’re great. If people need telling that it was bad, I’ll tell them.”

Who’s been eliminated from Dancing on Ice?

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2018 professionals?

Who are the presenters of Dancing on Ice?

The show’s original hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have both returned to the show.

The pair hosted the first six series of the show from 2006 to 2011, although Holly left and was replaced by Christine Bleakley in 2012.

Christine and Phillip then hosted the show together for a further three years before it was dropped by ITV in 2014.

Holly said: “I’m so excited to be returning to a show that I love so much! Working with Jayne and Chris is always such an honour and it’s even more special as it’s the show that Phil and I first worked on together. It’s full of wonderful memories and I can’t wait to make some new ones.”

Phillip added: “I’m often told how much people have missed Dancing on Ice, and with the show so fondly remembered, it’s exciting for us all to now have the chance to breath new life into the show, and of course spending an extra day of the week with Holly is the icing on the cake!”

Meanwhile Jordan Banjo, who was a participant in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, is the show’s backstage digital host. Oh, and he’s also the brother of judge Ashley Banjo.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV