Everything you need to know to ensure you don't miss a moment of the New England Patriots versus the Philadelphia Eagles in the Greatest Show on Earth

Dubbed ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ the Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the calendar attracting huge television audiences across the United States and increasingly in countries globally.

What is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the annual American Football championship match of the National Football League (NFL).

It takes place between the winner of each of the two conferences that make up the NFL – the American Football Conference (AFC) champion and the National Football Conference (NFC) champion.

Who is playing in the 2018 Super Bowl?

New England Patriots versus the Philadelphia Eagles

Where is the game taking place?

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

When is the game?

The Super Bowl is on Sunday 4th February 2018. It will begin at 5.30pm Minnesota time, which is 11.30pm UK time.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

The game is live on BBC1.

It will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.

You can stream the game with a NOW TV Sky Sports pass.

Who is playing the Super Bowl halftime show?

This year the famous slot will be performed by Justin Timberlake.

Previous performers have included Michael Jackson, Madonna, Paul McCartney, Janet Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Prince, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga.