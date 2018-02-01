On the verge of being exposed, the murdering cop took drastic action

Hollyoaks killer Ryan Knight may just have got away with murdering his wife Amy Barnes, but has he claimed another victim as he left Kim Butterfield locked up in the abandoned school when she threatened to expose him?

Advertisement

Kim confronted Ryan yesterday after hearing a voicemail from Tegan Lomax containing DS Knight’s shocking murder confession, and viewers discovered in tonight’s E4 episode Ryan had locked Kim in the derelict Hollyoaks High building to keep her quiet.

But the tortured police officer panicked when on/off lover Ste Hay told him his sister Tegan had woken from her coma – unaware this was all based on a sick joke from her niece Peri and Teegs was still unconscious, Ryan feared she could reveal everything and fled the village, leaving a note for Ste and ensuring no one was looking for Kim by sending a text to her girlfriend Farrah Maalik from her phone saying she didn’t want to be found before smashing the handset.

Observing the builders preparing to screw shut the door that Kim is still trapped behind, Ryan callously tossed his SIM card away and left as Kim’s terrified screams for help went unheard.

Has Ryan escaped justice once and for all? Will Kim be found before she dies? And have we really seen the last of Amy’s killer?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.