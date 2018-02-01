Accessibility Links

Hollyoaks: Goldie McQueen is back tonight – with a dramatic new look!

Chelsee Healey rejoins the cast following her maternity leave

Hollyoaks’ Goldie McQueen makes a dramatic comeback tonight to be greeted by the news she’s going to be a grandmother! Except of course she’s not, as son Prince’s girlfriend Peri Lomax is lying about the baby…

Goldie left the village last July when she was forced to god on the run from the law after taking the blame for her son’s crimes to keep him out of prison.

Killer cop Ryan Knight had Goldie bang to rights, but her cousin Mercedes blackmailed him into letting her go on the threat of revealing his secret gay fling with Kyle Kelly. The McQueen minxes than fled Hollyoaks together bound for America.

The storyline was created to facilitate the maternity leave of actresses Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe, and following the birth of Healey’s baby girl Coco she has now resumed playing Goldie on the soap – with Metcalfe expected to return as Mercedes in the summer.

Goldie bursts back in this evening’s E4 episode, complete with a bold new hairdo as colourful as her personality, and is horrified to learn what her son has been up to in her absence – but will she discover Peri’s pregnancy scam and Diane Hutchinson’s part in convincing the teen to continues to lie about the baby?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

