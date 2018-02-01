Emmerdale fans are rejoicing after Cain and Moira Dingle reunited in tonight’s episode, following a ‘will they?/won’t they?’ ultimatum from Cain upon learning his estranged ex was leaving the village with their baby son Isaac.

Begging troubled Moira to stay in the village and give their relationship another chance, Cain laid it on the line and upped the emotional blackmail of the pain she’d cause if she let their baby boy grow up miles away from his father.

But Moira remained resolute that there were too many memories in Emmerdale of dead daughter Holly Barton, and reminders of Mrs Dingle’s murderous moment on the viaduct that saw Emma plunge to her death.

Cain gave her an ultimatum to meet him on the footbridge at 5pm that afternoon – if she didn’t turn up, it was game over. Sadly, Moira told him she wouldn’t be there as she had already made her decision…

When Debbie learnt of her dad’s heartbreaking showdown with his ex and he said he wouldn’t bother going to the bridge as there was no point, she urged him not to give up and that Moira may still change her mind.

Following intervention and words of wisdom from some unlikely sources – Charity of all people helped make Moira see sense, while Cain’s ex Harriet pleaded with him to fight for his soul mate – the clock struck five and Cain waited at the rendezvous… and Coira fans cheered as Moira joined him.

Teasing her she was one minute late, Mrs Dingle told her man: “We’ve got the rest of our lives together – if you fancy it…” before the pair fell into a passionate embrace and officially got back on track.

It’s all smiles tonight, but can the couple beat the curse that drove them apart in the first place? Surely this isn’t the end of the Coira dramas…

