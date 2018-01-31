Will there be a second series of Liar on ITV?

ITV has confirmed a second series of the drama with Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd both returning for the final run

Just when it looked like Liar was wrapping up and serial rapist Andrew Earlham was headed for prison, the ITV drama delivered one final surprise. [SPOILER ALERT]

Advertisement

In the final moments we saw Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) half-submerged in the muddy marshes, his throat slashed and blood on his shirt. So who killed him?

ITV has confirmed that the Harry and Jack Williams’ psychological thriller will return for a second series, with both Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd reprising their roles for a final run focusing on who killed the serial rapist.

“Liar has gripped the nation over the last six weeks and we’re delighted both Joanne and Ioan will return to play Laura and Andrew,” said ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill. “Jack and Harry Williams are incredible storytellers and part two of Liar will have the audience equally gripped, as we find out who killed Andrew Earlham.”

Harry and Jack Williams added: “We always hoped this story would return for its final chapter, and we can’t wait to be reunited with the brilliant Joanne and Ioan”.

But when the series does return, there are some big questions that will need answering. Like…

This will be the over-arching question in series two. We’ve laid out the evidence against Laura, Tom, Katy, Jennifer, Luke and Ian. This is a man with a huge number of enemies, and there are a lot of potential storylines to explore.

Does Liam take Katy back?

Laura’s sister Katy was finally exposed for her affair with Tom at the end of series one. Her husband Liam chucked her out of the house and Laura cut her out of her life. Will those relationships thaw? And can Katy repair the damage she’s done?

Does Laura stay in town?

Laura mentioned in the final episode that she was planning to leave town for a fresh start – in fact she had already given notice on her flat. Will Andrew’s murder and disappearance change this? And will she continue to date her new romantic interest Ian?

What happens to orphaned Luke Earlham?

Andrew’s teenage son has a lot of harsh realities to face. His mother is long dead, and his father was uncovered as a serial rapist and then murdered. What will happen to him? Will he be sent to Glasgow to live with his grandmother?

Does Tom move on? Does he get his job back?

Tom was caught up in all the drama of the first series, having lost his job because of Andrew and been exposed for his affair with Katy. Will he stay involved or try to move on with his life?

Advertisement

Will DI Vanessa Harmon get her happy family?

The last time we see DI Harmon she’s expecting her first child with wife Jennifer, who has one final stint on deployment before returning home. Will they get the happy family life they crave – or will the Andrew Earlham case come back to haunt them?