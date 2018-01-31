You met on The Really Wild Show in 1992. First impressions?

Chris Packham That we were very different but equally enthusiastic and that she was very friendly.

Michaela Strachan First impression was, wow look at that hair! Chris’s hair was peroxide blonde and sticking up. He was obviously very bright and had quite a lot of attitude in 1992. I actually thought he’d hate me. I was a boppy, cheerful Kylie Minogue fan. He was a tortured, complex Smiths fan! Despite that, I quickly realised Chris had a wicked sense of quirky humour and we instantly got on.