How to get Paul Simon tickets for his Farewell Performance in Hyde Park

Paul Simon is to play what is being billed as his ‘Farewell Performance’ at British Summer Time in Hyde Park this year.

The Simon & Garfunkel star will close the festival on Sunday 15th July with his Homeward Bound show, supported by guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, with more still to be announced.

“There is no finer way to close Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018 than watching Paul Simon take London on a musical odyssey through one of the most remarkable song books in history,” said AEG Presents Senior Vice President James King. “Paul, James and Bonnie all together on the Great Oak Stage has to be the show of the summer and a truly unmissable event.”

Pre-sale tickets are available to Barclaycard customers from 2pm on Tuesday 30th January, and via BST, AXS and AEG from 9am on Thursday 1st February.

Further tickets will then go on general sale from 9am on Friday 2nd February.