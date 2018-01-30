Hollyoaks: Peri fakes a miscarriage but will Goldie expose her baby lie?

That's not the only drama for Goldie as she returns to the village

Goldie McQueen is back in Hollyoaks next week to the shock news she’s going to be a grandmother – except Peri Lomax is lying about expecting Prince’s baby…

Escaping a possible jail sentence for covering up her son’s crimes last year, gobby Goldie returns and walks straight into the drama of Peri’s pregnancy, with everyone other than Diane Hutchinson having no idea the teen is pretending.

Furious at the mess the teens are in, Goldie puts them in charge of babysitting little Carmina for the day to see how they’re shaping up as prospective parents. More rows ensue between the McQueens and the Lomaxes, and when Leela drags her daughter home she accidentally pushes her over – giving Peri the perfect opportunity to say she’s ‘lost’ the baby…

Wanting to do the decent thing, Prince insists he still wants to be with Peri, but the guilt gets to the young mum when she sees how upset Leela is at thinking she caused the miscarriage. Meanwhile, canny Goldie is convinced there’s more to this than meets the eye – will she discover Peri was never preggers in the first place?

Goldie’s got more on her mind as she contemplates going back on the run while the McQueens prepare for Bart’s belated funeral, with his body having only recently been unearthed as it was hidden in Amy Barnes’s grave for months.

Old flame Jesse Donovan is thrilled to see Goldie again, and with a potential prison sentence hanging over him for unwittingly smuggling drugs for his dodgy dad Glenn, he suggests to the mouthy McQueen they both do a runner together…

Will Goldie be a goner just days after getting home?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.