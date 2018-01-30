Hollyoaks: James kisses Harry as murder trial takes a sensational twist

Hollyoaks’ Harry Thompson will soon face the courtroom as he goes on trial for the murder of Amy Barnes, still none the wiser that it’s actually her husband Ryan Knight who is responsible for her death.

Holding his hands up for the crime he thinks he’s committed, Harry is pleading guilty – but events take a turn next week when lawyer James Nightingale convinces his client to change his plea, setting off a chain of events that could turn the trial upside down.

Having fallen for Harry, legal eagle James encourages him to plead not guilty to save him from the slammer, and when fellow law man Sami Maalik gets wind of this he panics his plan to destroy the nasty Nightingale – who he blames for his father’s death – will be derailed.

Employing dirty tactics to persuade Tony to hire him instead so he can send the Thompson lad down knowing how much it will hurt James, Sami sends anonymous hate mail to Harry’s harassed father to make him think James is jeopardising his son’s case.

Preparing for court, vulnerable Harry suggests there could be a future for him and James as a couple and they share a tender kiss. But is James about to be thrown off the case thanks to Sami’s meddling? And what will the consequences be when Sami tells Ste about Harry going for a not guilty plea?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.