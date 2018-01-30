Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
People love this fan-made Doctor Who audio story with “amazing” Nine and Twelve impressions

People love this fan-made Doctor Who audio story with “amazing” Nine and Twelve impressions

"I’ll never get over how much the voices actually sound like nine and twelve!"

Doctor-Who-fan-audio

Earlier this month we pointed you in the direction of this excellent Ninth Doctor impression from comedian Pete Walsh. Well for those who enjoyed it (which seems to have been a lot of you), here’s a real gem – an entire fan-made audio story featuring Pete as Christopher Eccleston’s northern Doctor, as well as Jonathon Carley doing an impressive impersonation of Peter Capaldi’s Scots Twelfth Doctor.

Advertisement

And judging by the comments posted against it, Doctor Who fans are loving it.

“Oh mannn this is so cool the story is gripping!!” says sugarize. “I’ll never get over how close much the voices actually sound like nine and twelve!”

“The 9th Doctor Voice is AMAZING!!!!!!!!!” agrees Nick Toweett.

“Oh My God! I’ve just been addicted with this audio story, and it’s even my first time hearing this kind of audio! And it’s fan-made! This is SO COOL!!!” says Azizul Adnan. “And it’s canon for me too, just like everyone comment in this video :)”

We could go on, but why not listen for yourselves…

Advertisement

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor-Who-fan-audio
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Youtube screengrabs, BBC, TL

Doctor Who: how fast can you match the Doctor to their first line?

Waris at home 2013

Doctor Who’s first director Waris Hussein is being honoured with a BFI retrospective

(BBC, Youtube thumnnail https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UhWgCGjpEY)

The 7 biggest contradictions in Doctor Who canon

139919.aa7efd17-0fa0-4ed9-aaf5-6ac0e910f71b

Doctor Who’s John Barrowman travels in style in handmade Tardis socks

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more