Emmerdale: Paddy pledges his future to Chas – but does he really want Rhona?

Is the village vet still feeling conflicted?

Emmerdale vet Paddy has told Chas that he’s committed to their relationship – but is he still harbouring feelings for Rhona?

Tuesday’s episode of the ITV soap saw Chas tell Paddy to decide on his future after catching him arguing with Pete over the affections of his ex-wife.

Events came to a head after Paddy discovered that Rhona had spent the night with Pete. A showdown in the street was witnessed by Chas, who was soon telling Paddy that he had to choose between the two women in his life.

Cliffhanger scenes then saw Paddy tell Chas that he didn’t want to jeopardise what they had: “I love you. You’re absolutely everything to me. I lost you once, it nearly broke me. I don’t want to ever go through that ever again,” he said.

Pledging his future to Chas, the earnest Mr Kirk then added:  “I love you. You’re absolutely everything to me. I lost you once, it nearly broke me. I don’t want to ever go through that ever again.”

Chas, for her part, seemed overjoyed by Paddy’s words and was quick to embrace him. But, in true soap fashion, the pensive look on Paddy’s face told viewers that he was still conflicted about his feelings.

So will Paddy really be true to Chas? And how will he react when he finds out that Rhona is thinking of Pete as more than just a one-night stand?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

