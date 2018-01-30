EastEnders: Stacey flees with the kids – can Martin stop her?

There’s no sign of Stacey and Martin Fowler’s marriage being mended in EastEnders as the rowing continues next week, culminating in Stacey trying to sneak away from the Square with the children.

The couple have been at war since Stacey confessed her one-night stand with Max Branning at Christmas, then played dirty when Martin banned her from the house by secretly changing the locks and throwing her husband out of the family home.

With Stacey still refusing to let Martin look after the kids overnight as she battles to keep hold of her family, Michelle tries to reason with her sister-in-law but to no avail.

Eventually Stacey mellows and agrees to allow her estranged spouse spend time with Hope, but when Martin assumes he’s being used as a babysitter while Stace goes off to see fancy man Max he refuses, souring relations even further.

Events come to an emotional head next Friday when Martin threatens legal action, and Michelle spies Stacey and the kids getting into a taxi.

Alerting her brother that his wife might be about to do a runner, Martin dashes over and leaps in front of the car as he discovers Stacey is planning to take the children to Brighton to see grandma Jean without his knowledge.

Another huge showdown ensues in full view of the locals – can Stacey and Martin ever learn to be civil for the sake of the children? Or is their ruined relationship beyond repair? And what consequences could there be for the kids?

