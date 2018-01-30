EastEnders: Mick killed by Aidan?

The gangster will get his revenge tonight

EastEnders’ Mick Carter is a dead man walking in tonight’s episode as Aidan Maguire sends in the heavies to deal with the man he thinks double crossed him.

Suspicions were aroused in Monday’s episode when gangster Aidan heard conflicting reports as to how the Carters suddenly became so flush with enough cash to buy back their beloved Queen Vic at the 11th hour last week.

Was it the sale of a family heirloom? Or a convenient win on a scratch card? Meanie Maguire thinks it’s neither, but takes the inconsistent stories as evidence that Mick was the member of his gang that betrayed him stole the (still missing) heist money.

In tonight’s episode, Aidan arranges for Mick to be apprehended by some thugs, bundled into a van and brought before him to explain where he really got the cash.

New pictures show the moment Mick is grabbed and abducted, but fans will have to tune in to discover what Aidan ultimately has planned for the publican and whether he’ll discover the truth about the expensive piece of jewellery Halfway stole from the heist and gave the Carters…

Could Mick Carter be killed off in an act of vengeance from evil Aidan?

Don’t miss EastEnders Tuesday 30 January at 7.30pm on BBC1.

