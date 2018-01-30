EastEnders: Mel’s son Hunter discovers big secret about Steve Owen

Charlie Winter makes his screen debut next week as the son of the Walford gangster

Mel Owen’s teenage son Hunter makes his debut next week when the lad arrives in Walford – but it’s not quite the happy family reunion the beleaguered blonde was hoping for as dark secrets emerge from the family’s past that threaten their future.

After a tense few weeks that saw her embroiled with the Maguire gang and the bungled heist mystery, Mel finally gets Hunter back in her life next week and hopes she can make a fresh start now mother and son are together again.

But being back in the place his parents met and married brings up many questions for Hunter about the father he never knew.

After catching up with old family friend Louise Mitchell, hunky Hunter soon he finds out some uncomfortable truths about the late Steve Owen…

Mel is frantic with worry about what Hunter learns and must face the consequences of what she’s kept from her child over the last 15 years, leading to a showdown at the graveside of Steve’s poisonous mum Barbara – whose complicated relationship with her offspring meant Mr Owen struggled with some very big demons for most of his life…

Will the revelations tear Mel and Hunter apart? Has Mel not been truthful with her son about his father’s dodgy side and the circumstances surrounding his death? Does Hunter know Phil Mitchell tried and failed to save Steve from a burning car as he rescued baby Louise from being abducted?

