Coronation Street: Sean Wilson clarifies “no begging involved” in Martin Platt return

Returning Coronation Street star Sean Wilson has hit back at claims the show “begged” him to reprise his role as Martin Platt after 13 years.

Following tabloid reports that Corrie were forced to plead with Wilson after he allegedly said he would never go back to the show after clashing with bosses around the time of his exit in 2005, the star has taken to Twitter to clarify that “no begging was involved”.

Hey guys..just thought I’d say that I’m more than pleased to be back on the cobbles.,the decision came from pure artistic reasoning and there was no “begging” involved..#justsayin @itvcorrie

See you all soon 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yo2Vx12APF — Sean Wilson (@SeanWilsonChef) January 30, 2018

Wilson, who since leaving Weatherfield has become a successful chef, wrote “I’m more than pleased to be back on the cobbles, the decision came from pure artistic reasoning… See you all soon.”

Martin’s comeback is linked to a controversial upcoming storyline in which his son David is the victim of sexual assault, the first time Coronation Street has tackled the topic of male rape.

Charming newcomer Josh Tucker, played by Ryan Clayton, arrived on the cobbles last week to start working at Kevin Webster’s garage. Josh will develop a friendship with David as the boys start hanging out together to train for a charity boxing match, but events are set to take a terrifying turn on a lads’ night out when Josh drugs David and rapes him.

David’s dad Martin is back on screen for a short stint in March with Wilson guesting in the role he first played back in 1985.

