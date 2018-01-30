Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Sean Wilson clarifies “no begging involved” in Martin Platt return

Coronation Street: Sean Wilson clarifies “no begging involved” in Martin Platt return

The actor took to social media to refute tabloid claims

Getty

Returning Coronation Street star Sean Wilson has hit back at claims the show “begged” him to reprise his role as Martin Platt after 13 years.

Advertisement

Following tabloid reports that Corrie were forced to plead with Wilson after he allegedly said he would never go back to the show after clashing with bosses around the time of his exit in 2005, the star has taken to Twitter to clarify that “no begging was involved”.

Wilson, who since leaving Weatherfield has become a successful chef, wrote “I’m more than pleased to be back on the cobbles, the decision came from pure artistic reasoning… See you all soon.”

Martin’s comeback is linked to a controversial upcoming storyline in which his son David is the victim of sexual assault, the first time Coronation Street has tackled the topic of male rape.

itv jh

Charming newcomer Josh Tucker, played by Ryan Clayton, arrived on the cobbles last week to start working at Kevin Webster’s garage. Josh will develop a friendship with David as the boys start hanging out together to train for a charity boxing match, but events are set to take a terrifying turn on a lads’ night out when Josh drugs David and rapes him.

David’s dad Martin is back on screen for a short stint in March with Wilson guesting in the role he first played back in 1985.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

pjimage-55
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

135812.be79e3a2-dd35-4bfb-8064-47ee278f5863

Star Wars and Harry Potter music to be played at Proms concert dedicated to John Williams

139442.76084fac-7cfd-465c-87cc-c442462eaf95

Prince William on Diana: “We couldn’t protect her. We feel we at least owe her 20 years on to stand up for her name”

imagenotavailable1

Nordicana is back with a bang

imagenotavailable1

Russell T Davies: Steven Moffat invites me every year to come and write an episode of Doctor Who

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more