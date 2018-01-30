Coronation Street: Phelan rumbles Nicola’s plan next week?

The plot to bring Pat down is in jeopardy thanks to Faye

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan has no idea his daughter Nicola Rubinstein is secretly working against him to gather evidence to expose his string of crimes, but there’s a close call next week when he makes an unannounced visit to her flat – will he discover she’s been hiding Seb Franklin as she plot her dad’s downfall?

Only Gary Windass knows the secret of Seb’s whereabouts, after the terrified teen turned to his former youth worker once Anna Windass was found guilty of attacking him, thanks to some arch-manipulation from Phelan.

Deciding it’s too risky to reveal Nicola is harbouring the Franklin lad, Gary has agreed to keep quiet while the mother of his child pretends all is forgiven to her father while she attempts to elicit a confession to murdering Luke Britton, or at least lays her hands on some proof.

Next week, Phelan’s suspicions are piqued as Nicola consistently finds an excuse for him not to visit her flat. A few days later, Faye Windass is shocked to find a prescription for her missing boyfriend Seb in Gary’s pocket and wonders what her brother knows about her beloved – and Phelan is intrigued as he overhears the schoolgirl booking a taxi to Nicola’s flat and follows her to his daughter’s place, jamming the door with his foot shortly after Faye hears Seb on the intercom and is let in…

Frantic Nicola manages to hide Seb in the bedroom as Pat enters, relieved he didn’t hear Seb’s voice, and Faye pretends she’s come to seek advice on being bullied from Ms Rubinstein. Getting desperate for Phelan to leave before he finds Seb, expectant mum Nicola lies she’s having problems with the baby and insists her dad take her to hospital.

Later, Phelan asks Nic if she’ll consider moving to the street to live with him and Eileen. Backed into a corner, and only just managing to keep her big secret hidden, what will Nicola do? And has Phelan cottoned on to what she’s up to?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.