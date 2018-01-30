Coronation Street: Chesney punches Henry as heartbroken Gemma learns the truth

There's a showdown in the kebab shop as Ches defends his friend's honour

As Daniel Osbourne knows only too well, Coronation Street’s Chesney Brown is not a man to be messed with when he’s angry – and next week it’s Henry Newton on the receiving end of the ginger fella’s temper when the truth about his fake romance with Gemma Winter is exposed.

On Monday, Ches is in the bistro when he overhears posh Henry laughing with his pal Hugo about how he’s only dating gobby Gemma for a humorous bet.

Disgusted that the rich rogue has been duping his smitten mate for months, Chesney reckons Gemma deserves to know the truth.

Later in the week, crushed Gemma arrives for a shift at Prima Doner reeling from the betrayal, and it’s up to loyal Chesney to comfort her and dry her tears.

It all kicks off when horrid Henry comes looking for Ms Winter and Ches sees red as the lying Lothario enters the shop.

Quicker than you can say ‘extra chilli sauce’, Chesney thumps the nasty Newton to teach him a lesson – but has he made the situation worse?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

