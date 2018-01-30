Coronation Street: Aidan agrees to be Carla’s kidney donor

Can he save his sister's life as she collapses next week?

Coronation Street’s Aidan Connor announces he will donate a kidney to his sister Carla next week. But with Carla’s health fading by the day, it’s a race against time as brave Aidan battles his nerves and prepares for the operation that could save her life.

Carla returned to the cobbles at Christmas and only revealed to close friend Roy Cropper the truth behind wanting to reconnect with her family – that she was dying and is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

Now the secret is out to siblings Aidan and Kate, and next week Aidan insists to his sis he’ll be her donor after tests confirm he is a match. But the whole street soon learns of the former factory boss’s tragic condition when she collapses in the Rovers while on a date with new lover Daniel Osbourne.

Carla is rushed to hospital and dad Johnny is reeling from the discovery of his daughter’s health crisis, but grateful to son Aidan’s huge gesture.

Doctors deliver the news the operation needs to happen as soon as possible so Aidan gets ready to go under the knife – however, while the Connors unite and pray Carla will pull through, her little brother hides his fear at the procedure…

Will Aidan really be able to go through with it? And with Shayne Ward confirmed as leaving Corrie in the next few months, could his decision to be a donor be linked to his eventual exit?

